Україна сьогодні - 14-02-2023

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced a series of measures against Russia on the anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale invasion. "At the UN, in Kyiv, in many other capitals of the world, various events will take place that will send a very clear signal to President Putin: if you, Putin, are playing a game of attrition and think that time is on your side, then you are badly mistaken. Because unity with Ukraine grows every day, and you will definitely lose in this war," Kuleba said during the nationwide news telethon, Ukrinform reports with reference to Radio Liberty. Credit: Ukrinform