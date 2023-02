Україна сьогодні - 10-02-2023

The European Union is united in supporting Ukraine until our country wins the fight against the Russian aggressor. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint meeting with media representatives together with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen following a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the symbolism of the fact that on the 351st day of the war unleashed by Russia, the Ukrainian national anthem and words of support for our country, which is fighting for its independence and common European freedom, were heard in Brussels in honor of the Ukrainian people and warriors. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.