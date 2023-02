Україна сьогодні - 13-02-2023

Ukraine urgently needs to receive military equipment from its Western allies in the coming weeks, otherwise the Russians might win the war. Polish President Andrzej Duda in an interview with Le Figaro, the text of which was made public by the administration of the Polish President. When asked whether the Russians could emerge victorious from this war, Mr Duda admitted that it was possible if Ukraine did not receive support very urgently. They do not have modern military infrastructure, but they have people! If we don't send military equipment to Ukraine in the coming weeks, Putin might win. He might win, and we don't know where he will stop," the Polish President said.At the same time, Duda reiterated that a potential Russian attack on Poland would be a Russian attack on NATO. Credit: The Administration of the Polish President.