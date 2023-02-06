Україна сьогодні - 6-02-2023

Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratiuk and President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam visited Borodianka, Kyiv region, on February 4.JPG

Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratiuk and President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam visited Borodianka, Kyiv region, on February 4. "Today is my second opportunity to meet with the President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Before that, we met in Brussels. I want to thank you on behalf of the Parliament of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people for this visit. Your visit is very important to us," Kondratiuk told the NATO PA President, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. Credit: Ukrinform/TARASOV. Credit: TARASOV

6-02-2023. Добірка новин із героїчної України. Президент України про поточну ситуацію у воюючій Україні. 24-й саміт "Україна-ЄС" у Києві. Спільне засідання Уряду України та керівництва Єврокомісії. Візит Президента ПА НАТО в Бородянку на Київщині. Чи піде у відставку Міністр оборони України? Про це і більше слухайте тут: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Результати російського військового терору тилових міст України: ракетні обстріли Дружківки та Харкова. Хто заплатить за втрачені домівки українців? Енерґетичний жах на Одещині — влада вживає заходів, Німеччина обіцяє допомогу.
The number of people injured in a Russian missile attack on the center of Kharkiv on Sunday, February 5, has increased to four..jpg
The number of people injured in a Russian missile attack on the center of Kharkiv on Sunday, February 5, has increased to four. Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports."According to the Regional Center of Emergency Medical Aid, the number of those injured has increased to four people. Another wounded person is a security guard of a higher educational institution that was struck by a second missile," he wrote. Credit: Ukrinform
Ситуація на фронті: життя в окупованому Енергодарі та проблеми із Запорізькою АЕС. З Луганщини тікають колаборанти, загальна ситуація на фронті.

Stefanishyna - Ukraine has fulfilled more than 70% of its Association Agreement obligations.jpg
Ukraine has fulfilled more than 70% of its obligations under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. "In the conditions of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, we pursued the process of adapting Ukrainian legislation to the European one. We have increased progress in implementation of the Association Agreement by 9% compared to 2021," Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said during the Ukraine-EU Summit on February 3, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Government portal. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the intellectual property sector has become the leader in fulfilling obligations under the Association Agreement. Progress in this area has increased by 33%. Credit: Ukrinform. Credit: Ruslan Kaniuka
У лютому Росія має намір зробити щось символічне, наголосив у вечірньому зверненні Президент Володимир Зеленський 5 лютого. «Окупанти хочуть спробувати відігратися за їхні торішні поразки. Ми бачимо цей збільшений тиск на різних напрямках фронту, а також тиск в інформаційному полі», – заявив він. Президент підкреслив, що зараз дуже важко на Донеччині, оскільки там тривають запеклі бої.
Повний виклад вечірнього звернення Президента України Володимира Зеленського до народу України від 05 лютого 2023 року.

