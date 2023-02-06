Україна сьогодні - 6-02-2023

Ukraine has fulfilled more than 70% of its obligations under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. "In the conditions of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, we pursued the process of adapting Ukrainian legislation to the European one. We have increased progress in implementation of the Association Agreement by 9% compared to 2021," Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said during the Ukraine-EU Summit on February 3, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Government portal. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the intellectual property sector has become the leader in fulfilling obligations under the Association Agreement. Progress in this area has increased by 33%. Credit: Ukrinform. Credit: Ruslan Kaniuka