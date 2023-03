Україна сьогодні - 29-03-2023

One civilian has been killed and 34 injured in Russia’s shelling of the Donetsk region over the past day. The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “On March 27, 2023, Russians killed one civilian in the Donetsk region, namely in Sloviansk. Thirty-four more people were injured,” - Mr Kyrylenko wrote. Credit: Ukrinform.