Україна сьогодні - 27-12-2022

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says the government is preparing to have a peace summit with Russia in February next year, but under certain conditions. Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press peace talks are preferred at the United Nations with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a possible mediator, around the anniversary of the war. He says Russia could only be invited to such a summit if the country faced a war crimes tribunal first at an international court. Credit: Ukrinform. Credit: Pavlo_Bagmut