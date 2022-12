Україна сьогодні - 28-12-2022

On December 22-26, Kyiv hosts the annual Conference of Ambassadors of Ukraine under the slogan: “War and New Horizons in the World”. The key topic of the event is countering Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine. Among the key issues of the Conference are mobilization of international efforts in support of Ukraine, strengthening the resilience and defence capability of our state, and overcoming the consequences of war and recovery. Addressing the ambassadors, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined the priorities on the political and diplomatic track of repulsing Russian aggression and promoting Ukraine’s national interests in the world. The ambassadors received clear instructions on the implementation of international initiatives proposed by the Head of State, in particular, the Formula for Peace, as well as guaranteeing food security in the world.