Україна сьогодні - 13/12/2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests convening a special summit to implement the Ukrainian peace formula. “The first [step] is a new force… Ukraine needs modern tanks - and I ask you to provide this defensive capability to us. Ukraine needs constant artillery support with guns and shells. We need more rocket artillery and more long-range missiles. The more effective we are with such weapons, the shorter the Russian aggression will be. The second is a new resilience. We must maintain financial, energy and social stability next year. Should we not lose in these aspects, we will win in everything else…The third is a new diplomacy. Ukraine has always led the negotiation process and did everything to stop Russian aggression,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking at the G7 online summit today. Credit: Ukrinform