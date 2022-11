Україна сьогодні - 17/11/2022

The G7 and NATO leaders participating in the G20 summit in Bali strongly condemned acts by Russia, which responded to the world's calls for peace and an end to the war with a massive missile attack on Ukraine. They also expressed support for Poland, where an explosion near the border with Ukraine killed two people. According to Ukrinform, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote this on her Twitter account and posted her video address on this matter. Credit: Ukrinform