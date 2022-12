Україна сьогодні - 1/12/2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the war will end when Ukraine wins or Russia abandons its aggressive plans. He said this in an address via video link to The New York Times DealBook Summit. "The war will end when we win or when the Russian Federation wants it. It may happen that Russia will want it when it feels that it is weak, that it is in isolation and that it has no partners in this issue. We will believe that this will end in the coming months," – Mr Zelenskyy said. Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, having continued its military aggression that has lasted since 2014. Credit: Ukrinform