Україна сьогодні - 8/12/2022

The campaign of terror against Ukrainian diplomats is unprecedented not only in the context of Ukraine, but also at the global level. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports. “In the last two days, suspicious packages have been sent to the embassies in Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Denmark, as well as consulates in Gdansk. In total, we already have 31 cases in 15 countries: Austria (1), Vatican (1), Denmark (1), Spain (5), Italy (4), Kazakhstan (1), Netherlands (1), Poland (6), Portugal (2), Romania (2), the U.S. (1), Hungary (2), France (1), Croatia (1), the Czech Republic (2),” he said. The minister stressed that Ukrainian embassies and consulates had been operating in the mode of increased security for one week already. According to Kuleba, all envelopes bear the same address of the sender: Tesla's car dealership in the German city of Sindelfingen. The packages were usually sent from post offices that were not equipped with video surveillance systems. The culprits also took steps so as not to leave traces of their DNA on the packages. According to the foreign minister, this, in particular, points to the act being implemented by professionals.