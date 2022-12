Україна сьогодні - 15/12/2022

The lower house of the Polish parliament on Wednesday night adopted a resolution branding Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. "The Sejm of Poland recognizes the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism that applies the tools of terror," the resolution reads. It emphasizes that Russia systematically violates human rights, international law, UN regulations, and a number of other international obligations, wages aggression on the territory of other countries, war crimes and genocides, and also carries out hostile actions of an economic nature, in particular in the field of energy. It is emphasized that altering borders by force is a crime against peace.