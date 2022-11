Україна сьогодні - 22/11/2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented founder of World Central Kitchen charity organization José Andrés a plaque with his name, which was unveiled on the Walk of the Brave on Constitution Square in Kyiv. During the unveiling of the plaque, the Head of State noted the great help that José Andrés provided to Ukrainians. From now on, the philanthropist’s name is engraved in the center of the capital - along with the names of those who have been with Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale invasion of Russia. Сredit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.