Україна сьогодні - 16/12/2022

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk presented the report "Human rights situation in Ukraine" at a meeting in Geneva on Thursday. “My visit to Ukraine ended a week ago. But the horrors, suffering and the daily toll that this war is having on people in the country remain with me. The deaths. The lives uprooted. The families ripped apart,” Türk said. As noted, the report is focused on killings of civilians by Russian armed forces through summary executions and attacks on individual civilians which took place in 102 villages and towns in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions between 24 February and 6 April 2022. Credit: Ukrinform