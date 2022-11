Україна сьогодні - 24/11/2022

The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 22 enemy missiles in the sky over Kyiv on Wednesday, November 23. "During the air raid alert, 31 missiles were detected in the sky over the capital. The Kyiv Defense Forces shot down 22 of them," the Kyiv City Military Administration posted on Telegram. As reported, in the afternoon of November 23, Russian troops launched another massive attack on the territory of Ukraine, hitting infrastructure facilities and residential buildings. It is noted that a residential neighbourhood of the capital came under enemy fire. As a result of the strike, three people were killed, eleven were injured. Certain elements of critical infrastructure were damaged. Credit: Ukrinform