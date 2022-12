Україна сьогодні - 20/12/2022

On the night of December 18-19, Russia attacked Ukraine with 34 Shahed kamikaze drones from a new Iran batch of 250 UAVs. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an online address to the participants in a meeting of the leaders of the UK Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), Ukrinform reports. "Ukraine was again attacked by Iranian drones last night. Thirty-four Shaheds. I say both the number and the name, and quite specifically. These are Shaheds from a new batch that Russia received from Iran. 250 pieces - that's how many Shaheds have now been received by the terrorist state," he said. According to him, only one recent massive attack on Ukraine affected more than 20 million Ukrainians, leaving cities with a population of more than a million and most of the Ukrainian regions without electricity. "A total of 22.408 million Ukrainians were disconnected from the energy supply on the evening of December 16. The supply of water and heating to more than ten million people was halted," he added. On the night of December 19, Russia carried out another massive attack using kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 30 out of 35 drones. Credit: Ukrinform