Україна сьогодні - 19/12/2022

The army of the Russian Federation was shelling Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, for seven hours in a row. "Today, Orikhiv was under fire for seven hours continuously. Residential neighborhoods of the town were struck. Fortunately, there are no casualties," Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said during the national telethon. As for the massive missile attack that the enemy launched on Zaporizhzhia city and district a few days ago, Starukh called it the largest in terms of the number of missiles fired. Credit: Ukrinform.