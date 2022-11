Україна сьогодні - 30/11/2022

Eighteen countries have already launched national investigations into Russian war crimes, which is a solid foundation for building a true partnership. According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said this at a meeting of justice ministers of the G7 countries, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Telegram. According to the report, Kostin took part in the first-ever meeting of justice ministers of the G7 countries. At a meeting in Berlin on Tuesday, the ministers discussed the coordination of efforts in the investigation of war crimes committed in Ukraine. German Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann noted that the world had united in the face of a common threat. According to Kostin, 18 countries have already launched national investigations into Russian war crimes, which is a solid foundation for building a true partnership. Credit: Ukrinform