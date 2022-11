Україна сьогодні - 29/11/2022

All Russians involved in war crimes and crimes against humanity must be brought to Ukrainian and international justice. The relevant statement was made by European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders during the annual Kyiv Investment Forum in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. Reynders mentioned that, based on the preliminary assessment conducted by the World Bank in cooperation with Ukraine and the EU, the damage caused by Russian attacks on Ukraine had reached USD 97 billion. At least EUR 349 billion more should be spent on Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery.According to Reynders, slightly less than EUR 500 billion is needed now, and this amount grows every day and every hour, as Russian attacks on Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv and other settlements continue. Credit: Ukrinform