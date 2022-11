If Pakistan beats South Africa on Thursday (3 November) and beats Bangladesh on Sunday (6 November) and Netherlands defeats South Africa on Sunday (6 November) then Pakistan will finish above South Africa in the points table and qualify for the semi-finals along with India. Panel members agreed that performance is the key but cricket is an interesting game of opportunities, upsets and miracles. Click play to listen panel-discussion.



*Discussion was recorded before Pakistan-South Africa fixure.