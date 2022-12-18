Urdu News Sunday 18 December 2022

SBS Urdu

Bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne Victory goalkeeper

Published 18 December 2022 at 4:12pm, updated 39 minutes ago at 4:17pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi

Football Australia plans to use the full force of its powers to sanction individuals involved in the A-League Men Melbourne derby pitch invasion. supermarkets recall 'hallucinogenic' spinach after almost 100 fall ill. Imran Khan has decided to dissolve two regional legislatures on Dec. 23. The countdown of the FIFA World cup final began - Argentina v France, Monday, December 19th, at 2:00 am (AEST).

