Các cuộc biểu tình nổ ra khắp Iran sau cái chết của một phụ nữ bị cảnh sát giam giữ

Iranian daily newspapers reporting Mahsa Amini’s death, in Tehran, Iran, 18 September 2022. Mahsa Amini, a 22 year old girl, was detained on 13 September by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women. Amini was declared dead on 16 September, after she spent 3 days in a coma. Protests broke out in Saqez, hometown of Amini during her funeral on 17 September. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH Source: EPA / ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH/EPA