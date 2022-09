Cựu thủ lãnh Khmer Đỏ bị tuyên y án tại phiên toà kháng cáo vốn nhằm lật ngược tội danh diệt chủng

In this photo released by the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia, Khieu Samphan, the former head of state for the Khmer Rouge, sits in a courtroom during a hearing at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The international court convened in Cambodia to judge the Khmer Rouge for its brutal 1970s rule ended its work Thursday after spending $337 million and 16 years to convict just three men of crimes after the regime caused the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million people. (Nhet Sok Heng/Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia via AP) Credit: AP