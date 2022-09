Thỏa thuận tái định cư người tầm trú tới NZ, vẫn chưa ai được đi

MANUS, LORENGAU, PAPUA NEW GUINEA - 2018/02/08: Children bypassing the barracks where the asylum seekers are living on Manus Island. The human cost of Australias offshore detention policy has been high for those unfortunate enough to have been caught in its net. For asylum seekers trapped on the remote island of Manus in Papua New Guinea, the future remains as uncertain as ever. Australias offshore detention center there was destroyed in 31 October 2017 but for the 600 or so migrants who remain on the remote Pacific island, little has changed. The asylum seekers live with the torment of separation from family and friends and in the shadow of depression and the traumas of their past. (Photo by Jonas Gratzer/LightRocket via Getty Images) Source: LightRocket / Jonas Gratzer/LightRocket via Getty Images