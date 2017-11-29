"Owing to discomfort in the tendon which has been bothering me for the last few days I've had to undergo surgery again," Cazorla said in a statement on his Twitter account.
"I will have to delay the date I am expected to return to action, I am still full of hope and motivated about being able to play football again, which is my great passion."
Cazorla has already had multiple operations, resulting in a loss of eight centimetres from the tendon in his right ankle and almost losing his foot after contracting gangrene.
