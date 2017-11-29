US Today host Matt Lauer has been fired after alleged 'inappropriate sexual behaviour' by NBC. (AAP)

NBC's veteran Today host Matt Lauer has been fired after allegations of 'inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace'.

NBC Universal said it had fired morning-show veteran Matt Lauer, after allegations of "inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace" and setting up potential chaos at its venerable Today breakfast show.

In a memo to staffers, NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said executives on Monday night "received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace by Matt Lauer".

"It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards.

"As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behaviour in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.

"Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender.

RELATED READING CBS fires talk show host Charlie Rose over sexual misconduct allegations Charlie Rose, one of America's most prominent broadcasters and an award-winning television interviewer, was sacked on Tuesday, the latest powerful man disgraced over allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted advances. Charlie Rose shows suspended after sexual harassment allegations Television shows hosted by Charlie Rose on Monday were suspended by CBS, PBS and Bloomberg following a report by the Washington Post in which eight women say he sexually harassed them.

"We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. but we will face it together as a news organisation - and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."

His former co-host, Savannah Guthrie, delivered the news to viewers on Wednesday morning, saying she and her colleagues were "devastated".

"We are still processing all of this. And I will tell you right now, we do not know more than what I just shared with you," she said.

Guthrie reassured people NBC would continue to cover the story as journalists and would share more details as the story developed.

"All we can say is that we are heartbroken. I'm heartbroken for Matt, he is my dear, dear friend and my partner, and he has been loved by many, many people here," she said.

"And I'm heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell.

"We are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have been faced with these past weeks."

This revelation comes after CBS fired its veteran reporter Charlie Rose over reports of sexual misconduct.

- with Reuters