Sumo wrestling champion Harumafuji will reportedly retire from the ring following his assault against a junior wrestler, an incident that has tainted the image of Japan's national sport.

Mongolian-born "yokozuna" (grand champion) Harumafuji apologised earlier this month after media reported he had beaten junior wrestler Takanoiwa while drinking at a bar with other wrestlers.

Harumafuji was angered when he saw the younger wrestler checking his phone after being chastised for a bad attitude, the report said.

Japanese TV said Harumafuji, 33, would convey his intention to resign to the Japan Sumo Association on Wednesday.

The Yokozuna Deliberation Council said on Monday the affair warranted "extremely harsh punishment."

"There is almost no doubting that an act of violence was carried out," YDC chairman Masato Kitamura said.

"The general feeling within the council is that a strict disciplinary measure is required," he added.

A former "oyakata" - the coach who runs the gym, or 'stable' where wrestlers train and often live - was sentenced to five years in prison in 2010 after a court found he had ordered wrestlers to beat a 17-year-old trainee Takashi Saito, who had tried to run away, in 2007.

Saito died from his injuries.

Mongolian yokozuna Asashoryu quit the sport that same year after a probe into reports of a drunken scuffle in Tokyo.

The incidents and competition from rival sports had eroded the popularity of the sport, in which giant wrestlers clad in loin-clothes seek to topple or push each other out of the ring.