Retiring Alumina chairman John Pizzey will be replaced by former Amcor chief financial officer Peter Day in March 2018.

Mr Day joined the bauxite miner and aluminium producer in 2014 having previously worked for Rio Tinto, Comalco and the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.

Mr Pizzey, who has been chairman for the past six years, will step down on March 31, 2018.