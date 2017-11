Long-time euthanasia advocate Derryn Hinch would like to see other states and territories follow Victoria in legalising assisted-dying schemes.

Independent senator Derryn Hinch wants the federal and state governments to follow Victoria's lead and legalise voluntary assisted dying.

Senator Hinch moved a motion in the Senate on Thursday, praising the Victorian parliament for passing assisted-dying euthanasia legislation on Wednesday.

"Who are you to tell me that I cannot voluntarily end my suffering if my body is racked with pain and a relentless terminal illness?" Senator Hinch asked parliament on Thursday.