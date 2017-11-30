NSW and Victoria police have seized stockpiles of allegedly stolen tins of baby formula in two separate incidents in Sydney and Melbourne.

Police in Victoria and NSW have charged a number of people in separate incidents after discovering stockpiles of allegedly stolen tins of baby formula.

A car was stopped by police in the western Sydney suburb of Liverpool for a random breath test only to discover a cache of suspected stolen items inside.

They included 54 tins of baby formula, glucosamine, fish oil, multi-vitamins, Manuka honey, tissues, toilet paper, nappies, BB cream and tape.

Three people were arrested – a 28 year old woman, a 29 year-old woman and a 26 year old man – with a number of offences, including larceny and goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

The 29-year-old woman was also charged with driving without a license and driving an uninsured car.

In a twist of coincidence, a similar incident happened in Melbourne where police seized more than $300,000 worth of allegedly stolen goods including hundreds of tins of baby formula.

Police searched six properties and along with the suspected stolen formula, found various beauty products and $500,000 in cash.

It was the culmination of a month-long investigation and resulted with seven people in custody. One man was charged and will appear in court next year.

Another six people were assisting police with their enquiries.