Police in Victoria and NSW have charged a number of people in separate incidents after discovering stockpiles of allegedly stolen tins of baby formula.
A car was stopped by police in the western Sydney suburb of Liverpool for a random breath test only to discover a cache of suspected stolen items inside.
They included 54 tins of baby formula, glucosamine, fish oil, multi-vitamins, Manuka honey, tissues, toilet paper, nappies, BB cream and tape.
Three people were arrested – a 28 year old woman, a 29 year-old woman and a 26 year old man – with a number of offences, including larceny and goods in custody suspected of being stolen.
The 29-year-old woman was also charged with driving without a license and driving an uninsured car.
In a twist of coincidence, a similar incident happened in Melbourne where police seized more than $300,000 worth of allegedly stolen goods including hundreds of tins of baby formula.
Police searched six properties and along with the suspected stolen formula, found various beauty products and $500,000 in cash.
It was the culmination of a month-long investigation and resulted with seven people in custody. One man was charged and will appear in court next year.
Another six people were assisting police with their enquiries.