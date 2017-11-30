Russia doesn't even know yet if it will be allowed to compete in February's Winter Olympics, but it has launched its' athlete uniforms.

Russia has launched its athletes' uniform for the Winter Olympics, despite not knowing if it will be allowed to compete in Pyeongchang.

Wednesday's launch in an industrial-style venue called "Hope" came ahead of a crucial International Olympic Committee vote next week on whether to allow Russia to compete following allegations of state-sponsored doping.

"We haven't had much good news recently, so I hope today's presentation will give Russian fans a little pleasure," Russian Olympic Committee president Alexander Zhukov said.

Prospective Winter Olympians were thin on the ground at the launch, while models displayed the uniforms.

Some more formal uniforms - of a kind possibly suitable for an opening ceremony - were a subdued light gray, with details in Russian white, blue and red.

Other outfits included a red sweater, royal blue tracksuits and a headband in Russian colours.

The Russian Olympic Committee posted a picture on Twitter of models wearing the sweaters emblazoned with the slogan: "I don't do doping," though they weren't featured in the official presentation.

It wasn't clear which outfits would be worn by Olympic athletes, and which were simply merchandise for fans.

Doping offences have so far led the IOC to ban 22 Russian athletes who competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, amid evidence that Russia operated a systematic doping program.

The most recent cases came to light on Wednesday, with three more Russian bobsledders being disqualified for doping.