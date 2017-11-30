Parramatta great Peter Sterling has questioned whether Jarryd Hayne could make the permanent shift to centre upon his return to the NRL club.

Parramatta great Peter Sterling has questioned Jarryd Hayne's impending return to the blue and gold, casting doubt on his ability to shift permanently to centre.

Hayne is widely expected to sign with his former club in the coming days after being granted a release from the final year of his NRL deal with the Gold Coast.

The Titans accepted Hayne's request on personal grounds so he could be closer to his NSW-based family and return to western Sydney.

Hayne's return to the club which made him a superstar raises many questions, including exactly where he slots into Brad Arthur's 13.

With Clint Gutherson and Bevan French fighting it out for the fullback spot, Hayne is tipped for a role in the centres.

He was underwhelming playing there for NSW during this year's State of Origin series loss and Sterling doubts whether he could make the transition long-term.

"No, I don't think so," Sterling told AAP when asked if Hayne had the makings of a centre.

"I think there were times in Origin when he probably got found out a little bit in that centre position. I see him as a fullback.

"Throw him in there every now and then but I think if Jarryd is to make an impact back in the NRL, it wouldn't be in the centre position."

Sterling had reservations about Hayne's possible recruitment, believing the money would be better spent on a blue chip front-rower.

However he said he was happy to be proven wrong, having doubted some of Brad Arthur's previous pick-ups including Nathan Brown, who has reached new heights at Parramatta.

He also said he had no concerns about Hayne's effect on the Eels' dressing room after he earned a reputation as a disruptive force at the Titans.

"The culture from (CEO) Bernie Gurr all the way down isn't a concern," Sterling said.

"I think that with Brad Arthur and Bernie at the helm, they would be fully aware of what would be expected if they are bringing Jarryd back. He would know exactly what they expect of him.

"If I'm honest, the biggest concern is we haven't seen Jarryd perform consistently well in the NRL for quite a number of seasons."

Fellow Eels great Peter Wynn also hailed Hayne's impending return to Sydney's west, predicting he would only be a positive impact on the club.

"He puts bums on seats," Wynn said. "At his best he's an extraordinary player.

"I certainly hope he can come back and reproduce that sort of form for the Eels. I don't really want to think about (Hayne's reputation). I know it wasn't a part of Jarryd's make up before he left the Eels."