The federal government has announced a royal commission into financial sector misconduct.

ROYAL COMMISSION INTO FINANCIAL SECTOR MISCONDUCT

* To be led by a distinguished former or serving judicial officer.

* It will be a comprehensive investigation into how financial institutions have dealt with cases of misconduct in the past; expose cultural and governance issues surrounding regulation and supervision of the industry.

* It will cover the nation's banks, big and small, wealth managers, superannuation providers and insurance companies.

* It will not be able to recommend compensation for individual cases.

* It will not put capitalism on trial, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull insists.

* Final report by February 1, 2019.