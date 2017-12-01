Gary Ablett has chosen to wear jumper No.4 in his second AFL stint at Geelong.

Returning superstar Gary Ablett will succeed close friend and multiple AFL premiership teammate Andrew Mackie in the No.4 jumper in his second stint as a Geelong player.

Before leaving to join Gold Coast in 2011, Ablett wore No.29 at the Cats, but that number now belongs to Cam Guthrie.

"Mack is a really close mate of mine - I've got a lot of respect for the person and the footballer he is and how he's gone about his career," said Ablett of Mackie, who retired at the end of the 2017 season after a 280-game career at the Cats.