West Indies batsman Sunil Ambris has created a little bit of history by becoming the first player to get out hit wicket on his first ball in Test cricket.

Ambris on Friday came in at the fall of the fifth wicket in the opening match against New Zealand in Wellington with his side at 4-80.

He was five minutes at the crease before he got his first delivery, glancing Neil Wagner down to fine leg but his right foot strayed back into the stumps.

Dozens of batsmen have been dismissed by their first ball in Test cricket but the 24-year-old is the first to do it hitting his wicket.

"He showed no emotion, he walked back in the dressing room and shrugged his shoulders. Bad luck," West Indies coach Stuart Law said afterwards.

"We don't get wickets like that with pace and bounce back in the Caribbean. I'd dare say that's the first time he was out like that.

"He's disappointed, it's a freak dismissal and I'm hoping he doesn't step on them again."

However Law was sure Ambris wouldn't let it get to him.

"Sunil's a class player, he was picked on form and he got 150 the other day against a pretty good (New Zealand A) attack.

"There's a few guys who've got out first ball on Test debut and they've gone on to be pretty good."