A volcanologist says there's still likely to be a large amount of pressure inside Bali's volcano and that a major eruption could still happen at any time.

Activity at the Mount Agung volcano on Bali has subsided, a government volcanologist says.

"It's activity has decreased since yesterday," said Gede Suantika, head of mitigation at the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

"There was no eruption today. Let's hope that it continues to calm down," he said on Friday.

But he warned that there was still likely to be a large amount of pressure inside the volcano and that a major eruption could still happen at any time.

Authorities on Monday raised the warning alert to the highest level and ordered the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people after the volcano began belching ash over the weekend.

Bali's airport was closed for two-and-a-half days earlier in the week owing to fears that ash from Agung could threaten flight safety.

Some flights were cancelled on Friday even though the airport remained open.

Australian budget carrier Jetstar Airways said some of its flights out of Bali planned for Friday had been cancelled "due to a sudden change in today's forecast for this evening in Bali".

The international airport on the neighbouring resort island of Lombok, which was closed on Thursday, reopened on Friday morning.

The 3031-metre Mount Agung last erupted for a period of almost a year in 1963 and 1964, leaving about 1200 people dead.