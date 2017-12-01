Volunteers for the Greens and the Australian Conservatives have had an altercation outside a Bennelong polling booth.

The Bennelong by-election has taken a turn for the worse with a clash of volunteers outside a pre-polling booth.

A Greens volunteer and a volunteer for Cory Bernardi's Australian Conservatives party have accused each other in the incident outside the booth near Epping railway station on Friday.

Video has emerged of the Greens volunteer being helped to his feet after allegedly being pushed to the ground, while a second video shows the Conservatives volunteer angrily complaining about having been pushed against a wall by the Green.

Bennelong is a crucial test for the one-seat majority Turnbull government, with Liberal MP John Alexander forced to recontest it after resigning over his dual citizenship.

"This morning there were two Greens volunteers present at the booth. One of them was pushed over by an Australian Conservatives volunteer," Greens candidate Justin Alick told AAP.

He said the volunteer was not physically harmed and had not made any decision about pressing charges.

"If you are in a public place and someone accidentally bumps into you, you have the choice of either saying 'Sorry mate' and letting it go or you could start a blue," he said.

He denied the claim the other volunteer was pushed up against a wall.

"The Greens party has non-violence at the centre of everything we stand for."

Senator Bernardi said he understood his volunteer had been physically intimidated and jostled, and the Greens volunteer "took a dive".

He said the incident had been reported to the electoral commission.