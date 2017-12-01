British bobsleigh star Bruce Tasker says there's no bitterness after the Russians who relegated his team to fourth at the 2014 Olympics were banned for doping.

Great Britain bobsleigh star Bruce Tasker insists he's not bitter over the Russian doping scandal which cost him his place on the Winter Olympic podium.

Tasker learned this week the British four-man team he was a part of at Sochi 2014 will earn retrospective bronze medals after two Russian teams that finished above them were banned.

The 30-year-old is part of the squad which has made an explosive start to the new World Cup season.

"I conditioned myself to be incredibly proud of what we achieved in Sochi and I was pleased to have finished fifth - to be upgraded is amazing but that doesn't make me bitter," Tasker said.

"The main thing is the recognition for all the hard work we put in, having started the journey before we got lottery funding and overcoming a lot of hardships, so this is such a rewarding feeling for the whole story."

Tasker's team missed the podium by just 0.11 seconds but will move up to bronze after two Russian sleds driven by Alexander Zubkov and Alexander Kasjanov were banned following an International Olympic Committee probe into state-sponsored doping.

The IOC is expected to reserve official confirmation of their bronze medal until the conclusion of a Russian appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.