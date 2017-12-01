The presence of Ben Simmons was not enough to stop the Boston Celtics beating the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.

The third game in four nights for Ben Simmons' Philadelphia 76ers has taken its toll, with the side going down 108-97 to the Boston Celtics.

The Australian young gun scored 15 points on Thursday, well short of his career-best 31 points in Wednesday's win over Washington.

Dario Saric led Philadelphia with 18 points while JJ Redick finished with 17.

Australian-born Kyrie Irving scored 36 points for the Celtics as they improved the NBA's best record to 19-4.

It was Irving's fifth game this season with 30 or more points. Al Horford added 21 points and eight rebounds, and Marcus Morris had 17 points for the Celtics.

Philadelphia played without centre Joel Embiid, who continues to rest on the second night of back-to-backs.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens went with a bigger lineup for the game, starting another Australian in Aron Baynes.

The Sixers have already played some of the league's top teams just 21 games into the season. Thursday was their second meeting with the Celtics, and they've also played Golden State and Houston twice, and Cleveland.

But coach Brett Brown is thankful for the tough road they've plodded thus far.

"We're playing NBA royalty right now," Brown said.

"We're playing against the league's best. The analytics people tell us we've had the most difficult schedule to date in the NBA, and it feels like that. But I think it expedites learning. ... you're always learning from All-Stars."

In another game on Thursday, LeBron James had yet another double-double in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 10th straight victory, 121-114 over the Atlanta Hawks.

The day's other matches feature Denver playing Chicago, Portland meeting Milwaukee and the LA Clippers against Utah.