Adelaide star Mitch Creek has steered the 36ers to a gripping 84-83 NBL victory over Brisbane. (AAP)

Brisbane have been gallant once again but their road woes continued when Mitch Creek inspired the Sixers to a remarkable one-point NBL win in Adelaide.

Adelaide and Boomers star Mitch Creek has steered the 36ers to a gripping 84-83 come-from-behind NBL victory over the Brisbane Bullets.

The Sixers trailed at every change and by nine with less than four minutes to play on Friday night before Creek (23 points) dragged his side across the line.

His strong drive and finish inside the last 30 seconds gave Adelaide the lead they clung to after Reuben Te Rangi's last-second prayer missed.

Fellow Boomer Daniel Kickert and American Travis Trice (18 points each) were valiant for the plucky visitors, who are still without a road win for the season.

The Bullets led 25-24 at the end of a topsy-turvy opening term, which comprised 12 lead changes before guard Trice caught fire in the second, single-handedly outscoring Adelaide 9-1 during one explosive phase.

The Sixers became untidy at times with their passing and were lapsing defensively as Brisbane, playing a patient half-court brand, held sway 49-45 at half-time.

The pace slowed during a scrappy third term that ended with Adelaide cutting the gap to 64-61 after Stephen Holt was contentiously charged with a technical foul for flopping.

Kickert drilled a pair of three-pointers to open the final quarter before the 36ers closed to within one on a Nathan Sobey drive but an 8-0 Brisbane run swelled the margin to nine points and Adelaide needed something special.

They got it through Creek.

His steal and slam sparked the hosts, who stole the lead inside the last minute on a pair of Josh Childress free throws and kept it for good when Creek, fittingly, finished off the Bullets.

Adelaide coach Joey Wright reckons his team's gutsy comeback could be the catalyst for bigger things this season.

"They stepped up, got the stops and we executed on offence," he said.

"That's what you want to see - a win like that.

"To come through like that can spur you on for the rest of the year."

Brisbane coach Andrej Lemanis shared the responsibility with his players for the Bullets' late fadeout.

"When (Adelaide) went to that 1-3-1 zone we got a little stagnant, particularly with the lead," he said of the final few minutes.

"We got a little too careful as opposed to attacking.

"Then down the stretch that last play I should have taken a time-out.

"I had the wrong people in and that's on me."