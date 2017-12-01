England captain Joe Root says conditions in Adelaide for the second Test will make his team feel right at home.

Captain Joe Root says his English team will feel at home amid rain, overcast skies and cool Adelaide temperatures in the second Ashes Test.

"It's very English outside. The weather looks favourable to us," Root told reporters on Friday.

"It was damp last night and there's forecast to be a bit of rain around over the first couple of days which should play into our hands."

When England and Australian teams arrived in Adelaide on Tuesday, the South Australian capital was in the midst of a three-day roast as temperatures neared 40 degrees.

But a cool change has forecast temperatures of between 19 to 23 degrees from Saturday to Wednesday.

The conditions should exacerbate the movement of the pink ball in the inaugural day-night Test between cricket's oldest foes.

But after inspecting Adelaide's pitch, Australian captain Steve Smith tempered expectations of massive movement off the wicket.

"It looks a good wicket ... a bit harder than we have probably seen it here for a while for a pink ball game," Smith told reporters on Friday.

"The wicket looks like there won't be as much sideways movement perhaps as in previous years."

Smith said England may struggle to repeat their first Test tactics of trying to slow the game down.

"It will be interesting to see whether they change up their tactics and go down that path again," he said.

"Traditionally we have seen with the pink ball that things can happen pretty quickly."

His counterpart Root said sluggish scoring rates from both teams in the first Test, which Australia won by 10 wickets, were due to the slow Brisbane pitch.

"You might see a different style (in Adelaide)," Root said.

"But, as always, you have to be able to adapt.

"With the ball, you have to make sure there's leeway in your plans to adjust to the scenario and the surface.

"If there are opportunities to score quicker then we'll try to take them, but not at the expense of your wicket."