Jarryd Hayne will turn out with Parramatta again in 2018 after signing a one-year contract to return to the NRL club.

Parramatta have made it official: Jarryd Hayne has returned to the club where he first shot to NRL fame.

Hayne has inked a 12-month contract to play with the Eels for the 2018 season a day after leaving Gold Coast, citing family reasons.

"Eels members and fans have been behind me throughout my career and I want to use this second chance to repay that faith and support," Hayne said on the club website late on Friday afternoon.