England could turn to uncapped legspinner Mason Crane in their search to level the Ashes series, with Moeen Ali's cut spinning finger complicating the equation.

Legspinner Mason Crane could make his Test debut at Adelaide Oval, with England waiting to see how much Moeen Ali's cut spinning finger heals before settling on an XI.

Crane, who impressed so much in Sydney grade cricket last summer that he played for NSW, is being mentored by Stuart MacGill and is highly rated by coach Trevor Bayliss.

Blooding the 20-year-old tweaker in the pressure-cooker environment of the day-night clash that starts on Saturday would be a bold call from the tourists, who trail 1-0 in the five-Test series.

But it is something England are giving due consideration, especially given they failed to capture a single wicket in the most recent innings of the series.

Skipper Joe Root noted Moeen could either play as an allrounder or specialist batsman, adding it was too early to suggest whether he'll be able to bowl in the second Test.

"We'll have to look at the situation with Moeen, see how bad it is," Root said, when asked if Crane could debut.

"Look at the conditions.

"But it's definitely not out of the question."

Root suggested Moeen's work with the willow was too important for him to be left ouf of the XI.

"His batting has been a huge part of our team for a long period of time," Root said.

"I think he would still play as a batsman."

Crane snagged three first-innings wickets during England's day-night tour game in Adelaide.

"I wouldn't have any problems at all playing Crane in the Test," Bayliss said last month.

"He's inexperienced and still has a fair bit to learn.

"He'll be a very good bowler in years to come. He's got to start somewhere and if it's here during the Ashes then so be it."

Earlier this week, former England captain Kevin Pietersen called for the visitors to axe paceman Jake Ball and replace him with Crane.

"I wouldn't play Ball in the next Test match, absolutely not. Absolutely no chance," Pietersen told BT Sport.

"Is Jake Ball any good? I don't think so. Not at this level. Not in Australia, from what I've just seen.

"Mason Crane I'd play. I know it's under lights but it gives that variation of a leg-spin bowler.

"Moeen Ali, we've got an issue with his finger. Do you want Joe Root bowling all the overs? No."