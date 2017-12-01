Theresa May has sharply rebuked Donald Trump over his retweets of a 'hateful' UK political group. (AAP)

British Prime Minister Theresa May has issued a second rebuke of President Donald Trump over his retweets of a far-right group.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says US President Donald Trump was wrong to retweet a video from a far-right British group, which is "hateful" and spreads division.

On Wednesday, Trump sparked outrage in Britain with a sharp rebuke of May on Twitter after she criticised him for retweeting anti-Islam videos from the deputy leader of Britain First.

"The fact that we work together does not mean that we're afraid to say when we think the United States has got it wrong, and be very clear with them," May told reporters in Amman on Thursday.

"And I'm very clear that retweeting from Britain First was the wrong thing to do," May said.

May has been under pressure to condemn Trump directly over the retweets of anti-Muslim videos. Her spokesman has already said the retweets were wrong.

Britain's ambassador to the United States discussed the tweets with senior White House officials on Wednesday, a British government source says.

The source, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, did not give further details of the discussion.

