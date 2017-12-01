Nick Warner will be the boss of Australia's new Office of National Intelligence when it is established in 2018.

Nick Warner will become Australia's national intelligence office chief when the new body is established next year.

He will run the Office of National Intelligence, which will be the principal national security body advising Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull when it supersedes the Office of National Assessments in 2018.

Mr Turnbull also announced on Friday that Paul Symon is the new director-general of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service, and Mike Burgess will be the director-general of the Australian Signals Directorate.