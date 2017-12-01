The WA opposition is calling for MP Barry Urban to consider his position after it emerged he may have misled parliament in his statement on Thursday.

The West Australian opposition is urging embattled MP Barry Urban to consider if he is still fit for office following revelations he may have lied about his qualifications in parliament.

In his first appearance since admitting to wearing a police service medal he was not entitled to, Mr Urban told parliament on Thursday he had falsely claimed to have a diploma in local government because he had not completed the final module.

After the WA Local Government Association revealed Mr Urban had not completed any of the 10 modules, Opposition Leader Mike Nahan called on him to do "the right thing" and reflect on his suitability to remain an MP.