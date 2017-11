Australian taxpayers have paid $418,000 in legal costs for former Australian Building and Construction Commission boss Nigel Hadgkiss.

Taxpayers have been slugged more than $418,000 in legal costs for the former head of the building and construction industry watchdog.

Nigel Hadgkiss resigned in September after admitting to recklessly misrepresenting union rights on Australian Building and Construction Commission posters and handbooks.

Cathy Cato, who now leads the watchdog, told a Senate inquiry in Canberra on Friday that the 12-month legal battle leading up to her predecessor's startling admission cost the public $418,260.