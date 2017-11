Bushrangers coach Andrew McDonald says star batsman Glenn Maxwell is in rare form and has challenged him to keep the runs coming.

Victorian coach Andrew McDonald has challenged Glenn Maxwell to back up his brilliant Sheffield Shield double century with more runs against Western Australia.

Maxwell smashed a superb 278 in last week's drawn match against New South Wales to pile the pressure on Australia's Test selectors.

The last-placed Bushrangers host WA at the MCG starting Sunday and will be desperate to record their first win of the season before the Shield competition takes a break for the Big Bash League.