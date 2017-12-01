Liquidators for Queensland Nickel will ask the federal court to issue a warrant for Clive Palmer's arrest. (AAP)

Queensland Nickel's liquidators are seeking to have a warrant issued for Clive Palmer's arrest after the businessman failed to show up for a court date on Thursday.

Liquidators have sought an urgent application to issue a warrant for Mr Palmer's arrest in the Federal Court at 10.15am on Friday.

But Mr Palmer says he is not concerned about the application and he was not given sufficient notice of Thursday's hearing.

"I can't be in two courtrooms at the same time, can I?" he told AAP.

He says at the time of the missed hearing he was in a different court, in Western Australia, where his company Mineralogy recently won a legal battle with its Chinese-base joint-venture partner CITIC.

"I'm happy to show up for court, I love being at court," he added.

Mr Palmer says his legal team had advised him there was little chance of the application against him succeeding.