Popular messaging app WhatsApp says it's service is down across the world, with users worst affected in Europe and Brazil.

Popular messaging app WhatsApp says users around the world are unable to access its service and that it was working to fix the issue, which the website downdetector.com said was most acute in northern Europe and Brazil.

WhatsApp, a unit of Facebook Inc, has 1 billion daily users worldwide, according to the company, putting it among the most popular messaging services.